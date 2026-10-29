Live General Election Night Coverage November 3

KZIM/KSIM Radio will air live General Election night coverage on Tuesday, November 3, with four special reports throughout the evening from Missouri net.

Missouri net Capitol Reporter Matt Pilger will anchor the coverage, joined by special guest Rudi Keller, Deputy Editor at the Missouri Independent. The reports will provide listeners with election updates, analysis and insight as results come in.

The special election coverage is scheduled for four 10-minute segments at the following times:

8:06 p.m.

9:06 p.m.

10:06 p.m.

11:06 p.m.

What can listeners expect? Updates on….

163 Missouri House seats and 17 Missouri Senate seats

Amendment 3

Amendment 6

Amendment 7

Prop A

Missouri Auditor Race

Listeners can tune in to KZIM 960 AM and KSIM 1400 AM / 101.7 FM for the latest developments on Election Night.

The coverage will also be available online at kzimksim.com and through the free KZIM/KSIM Radio app.

Stay informed on Election Night with KZIM/KSIM Radio — Our Nation, Your Station.