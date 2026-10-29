Mother Apprehended Following Crash That Killed 3 Children

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a Missouri Bootheel mother was detained in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in an accident that claimed the lives of three of her children. On October 22, a New Madrid County warrant led to the arrest of Hayti resident Kaia Walls, 33, in Killeen, Texas. The accusations are related to a collision that occurred on September 25 on U.S. 61, approximately three miles north of Matthews, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. According to the authorities, Walls’ SUV collided into the back of a pickup truck at approximately 9:10 p.m. After then, the SUV veered off the road and repeatedly flipped.