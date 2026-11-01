November is EBO MD “Thank A Farmer” Month!

Agriculture is essential to our daily lives — and EBO MD, together with KZIM KSIM, wants to remind you just how much we rely on our farmers every single day. From the food on our plates, to the clothes on our backs, to the homes we live in — agriculture touches it all.The sheets we sleep on can come from cotton; some soaps are made with animal fats and plant oils; and those jeans you throw on in the morning? Thank cotton. And right here in Southeast Missouri, hardworking farmers produce crops and livestock that help feed families here at home and around the world.

Here’s something to think about:

A bushel of soybeans weighs about 60 pounds.

An ear of corn averages 800 kernels in 16 neat rows.

And one bale of cotton can make about 215 pairs of jeans!

Southeast Missouri is at the heart of Missouri’s rice industry, and Missouri currently ranks fourth in the nation for rice production. Missouri is also home to more than 85,000 farm operations, with the average farm covering roughly 311 acres.

That’s a lot of agriculture — and a lot to be thankful for!

Join EBO MD and KZIM KSIM as we say thank you to the men and women who make it all possible — our farmers. EBO MD’s Thank A Farmer, proudly brought to you in part by: Buchhiet, and KZIM KSIM!