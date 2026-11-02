$39.7M Heading to Rural Missouri Health Providers

On Friday the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that improvements to rural health care facilities and services throughout Missouri will be supported by $39.7 million in federal funds. 26 rural health care providers will receive financing from the Rural Health Transformation Program to renovate, restructure, equip, or repurpose existing facilities. The investments, according to CMS, are meant to increase access to outpatient treatment, diagnostic testing, behavioral health services, chronic disease management, and maternal health care.