Missouri Schools to Face New ‘A-F’ Grading System

Public schools and districts around the state will receive letter grades ranging from A to F as part of a pilot program being implemented by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Perry County School District 32 claims that the State Board of Education created the system in response to an executive order signed by Governor Mike Kehoe in January. Based on student performance information from the preceding two academic years, the experimental program will issue grades retrospectively. While grades for the 2025-2026 school year are expected to be given in the spring, grades for the 2024-2025 school year are anticipated to be released within the next month. According to Dr. Fara Jones, Superintendent of District 32, the initial grades will be based on past performance data rather than current student accomplishment.