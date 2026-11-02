WHITEWATER MAN KILLED IN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY UTV CRASH

A 54-year-old Whitewater man has died following a single-vehicle utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Sunday afternoon.According to official crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop E, the incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. on October 25 on County Road 934, roughly three miles west of Whitewater.Authorities state that the man was operating a John Deere Gator UTV northbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting him. The driver, whose name was withheld in the initial patrol report pending full next-of-kin notifications, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:06 p.m.Investigating officers noted that the driver was not utilizing a safety restraint system at the time of the collision. The incident marks Troop E’s 54th traffic fatality of 2026