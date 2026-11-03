AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH NEAR POWE, MISSOURI

Authorities are looking into a death near Powe, Missouri, and have alerted the Stoddard County Major Case Squad. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators are actively looking for Colton Jankowski, a person of interest. The circumstances of the deceased have not been made public by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office. Heartland News is informed by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham that the victim’s autopsy is set for Tuesday, November 3.