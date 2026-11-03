Mark Your Calendars! Coats for Kids on November 12th!

KZIM KSIM and Schnucks are teaming up once again with the Salvation Army for Coats For Kids! Join us Thursday, November 12th at Schnucks on Kingshighway in Cape as we collect warm clothing for the winter months ahead. We’ll be hanging out from 6a to 6p and all you need to do is pull up in front of Schnucks and drop off your gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, or any winter wear that you may be ready to part with. This is a great time to clean out those closets and dressers and make a difference in our area. Coats for Kids on November 12th with the Salvation Army, Schnucks-The Friendliest Store in Town and KZIM KSIM!



