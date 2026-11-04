Mercy Perry Renovation Aims to improve Care for Mothers and Newborns

As Mercy Perry gets ready to remodel its obstetrics section, families in Perry County will soon anticipate a more contemporary, comfortable birthing experience. Mothers, infants, and their loved ones will live in a better environment thanks to the update. To increase patient flow and capacity, the obstetrics unit at Mercy Hospital Perry will be completely redesigned as part of the project. A new nursery for healthy newborns, a new waiting area for family and guests, two labor and delivery rooms, five larger patient rooms, a flexible space that can be utilized as a third labor and delivery room, and an overall better appearance and feel for mothers and families are all part of the plans.