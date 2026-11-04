Midterm Election Results from Nov 3, 2026

KZIM/KSIM ELECTION RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 — 8:01 AM Central

The latest available results from the November 3 General Election (as of 8:01 AM Central Standard Time)

The biggest Missouri headlines this morning: Republicans have lost their legislative supermajorities in both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly, voters rejected the proposed congressional map and a measure to reinstate abortion restrictions, and Republican Scott Fitzpatrick won another term as Missouri State Auditor.

In Southeast Missouri, Republican Jason T. Smith won reelection to the 8th Congressional District.

All results below are unofficial and subject to final certification.

PART 1: STATEWIDE MISSOURI RESULTS

Missouri State Auditor

Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick has won reelection, defeating Democrat Quentin Wilson.

Candidate Party Votes Percentage Scott Fitzpatrick Republican 1,018,753 50.16% Quentin Wilson Democrat 958,595 47.20% Dustin Coffell Libertarian 53,581 2.64%

Precincts reporting: 3,214 of 3,214 (100%)

Fitzpatrick wins another four-year term. This was Missouri’s only statewide candidate race in 2026. Fulton Sun

U.S. House of Representatives — Missouri

Democrat Fred Wellman defeated seven-term Republican incumbent Ann Wagner in the 2nd Congressional District, giving Democrats an additional seat in Missouri’s congressional delegation.

Here are the reported winners across all eight Missouri congressional districts:

District Winner Party Percentage District 1 Wesley Bell Democrat 81.51% District 2 Fred Wellman Democrat 51.14% District 3 Bob Onder Republican 52.88% District 4 Mark Alford Republican 61.17% District 5 Emanuel Cleaver Democrat 69.49% District 6 Chris Stigall Republican 58.65% District 7 Eric W. Burlison Republican 62.15% District 8 Jason T. Smith Republican 67.73%

Missouri’s congressional delegation: 5 Republicans, 3 Democrats.

All eight districts had 100% of precincts reporting in the 4:01 AM results snapshot. Fulton Sun

Missouri General Assembly

One of the biggest election-night developments was the loss of Republican supermajorities in both chambers.

Missouri House of Representatives

Republicans: 95 seats

Democrats: 68 seats

Democrats gained 16 seats compared with 2024.

Republicans retain control of the House but no longer have a two-thirds supermajority.

Missouri Senate

Republicans retain control.

Democrats won two seats, ending the Republican two-thirds supermajority.

The changes mean Republicans will have less ability to override gubernatorial vetoes and pass certain legislation without Democratic support. Missouri Independent

PART 2: MISSOURI BALLOT AMENDMENTS AND PROPOSITIONS

Missouri voters decided five statewide ballot questions.

Here are the latest reported results, with vote totals from the 98% reporting snapshot and overnight outcome updates.

Issue YES NO Result Amendment 3 920,640 (45%) 1,126,988 (55%) NO — Failed Amendment 6 1,204,687 (60%) 816,661 (40%) YES — Passed Amendment 7 797,848 (40%) 1,204,567 (60%) NO — Failed Amendment 8 1,030,029 (51%) 970,720 (49%) YES — Narrowly passed Proposition A 768,242 (39%) 1,226,597 (61%) NO — Failed

The vote totals above reflect 3,152 of 3,214 precincts reporting in the November 3 results snapshot. Subsequent overnight reporting confirmed the major outcomes, including Amendment 8’s narrow approval. KQ2 News

What the results mean

Amendment 3 — Abortion and Gender-Transition Restrictions

FAILED.

Missourians rejected the proposal to repeal the reproductive healthcare protections approved by voters in 2024. The measure also would have prohibited specified gender-transition procedures for minors.

A NO vote preserves the existing constitutional protections. Missouri Secretary of State

Amendment 6 — Citizen Initiative Protections

PASSED.

The amendment strengthens protections for voter-approved initiatives and makes it more difficult for lawmakers to change or overturn voter-approved laws without an extraordinary legislative majority and another statewide vote. It received approximately 60% support. Missouri Independent

Amendment 7 — Show-Me Prosperity Fund

FAILED.

The proposal would have created a permanent state investment fund intended to eventually generate enough revenue to eliminate state-imposed taxes. Approximately 60% voted NO. Axios

Amendment 8 — County Sheriff Requirements

PASSED NARROWLY.

The amendment places the office of sheriff in the state constitution and gives the Missouri Attorney General exclusive authority to initiate legal proceedings to remove sheriffs from office.

The measure received approximately 51% support. Missouri Independent

Proposition A — Congressional Redistricting Referendum

FAILED.

Missouri voters rejected the proposed congressional map approved by the Republican-controlled legislature.

A NO vote rejects the 2025 congressional map and keeps the existing congressional district boundaries in place.

The measure failed approximately 62% to 38%. Missouri Independent

PART 3: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ELECTION RESULTS

U.S. Representative — District 8

Republican incumbent Jason T. Smith won reelection.

The latest fully readable statewide results report shows:

Candidate Party Votes Percentage Jason T. Smith Republican 152,677 67.73% Chris Reichard Democrat 65,751 29.17% Rebecca Sharpe Lombard Libertarian 6,996 3.10%

Winner: Jason T. Smith

The race had all 385 of 385 precincts reporting in the statewide report. Fulton Sun

District 8 — County-by-County Snapshot

The following county breakdown comes from Decision Desk HQ’s congressional results tracker. The figures show the reported number of District 8 votes in each county and Smith’s margin.

County District 8 Votes Smith’s County Margin Bollinger 3,520 +66.3 points Cape Girardeau 27,483 +35.4 points Mississippi 3,046 +48.6 points Pemiscot 2,852 +34.7 points Perry 5,677 +52.2 points Scott 10,038 +44.1 points Stoddard 7,615 +59.2 points

These are county-level tracker figures, not county-certified totals. Official county reports are used below where available. Decision Desk HQ Votes

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County election reporting page showed 24 of 24 contests and was last updated at 10:40:58 PM Tuesday.

U.S. Representative — District 8

Candidate Votes Percentage Jason T. Smith (R) 18,117 65.83% Chris Reichard (D) 8,378 30.44% Rebecca Sharpe Lombard (L) 988 3.59%

Missouri House of Representatives

District 146 — Cape County Results

Candidate Votes Percentage Lucas Green (R) 11,282 72.35% Mary Harriet Talbut (D) 4,288 27.50%

District 147 — Cape County Results

Candidate Votes Percentage John Voss (R) 5,662 53.78% Tim Palmer (D) 4,373 41.54% Greg Tlapek (L) 483 4.59%

District 151 — Cape County Results

Candidate Votes Percentage Steve W. Jordan (R) 1,076 77.19% Pam Proffitt-Rowland (D) 314 22.53%

These are Cape County portions of the legislative races, not districtwide totals. Live Voter Turnout

Cape Girardeau County Offices

The following candidates were unopposed:

Office Candidate Votes Presiding Commissioner Charlie Herbst 21,903 County Clerk Kara Clark Summers 22,327 Circuit Court Clerk Ashley Schuessler 21,619 Recorder of Deeds Andrew David Blattner 21,742 Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Welker 21,427 County Auditor Eugene (Pete) Frazier III 21,465 Collector of Revenue Barbara Gholson 21,775

Cape County Ballot Measures

Cape County voters differed from statewide voters on several issues.

Issue YES NO Local Result Amendment 3 59.98% 40.02% YES Amendment 6 49.62% 50.38% NO Amendment 7 41.08% 58.92% NO Amendment 8 58.85% 41.15% YES Proposition A 46.73% 53.27% NO

Source: Cape Girardeau County election reporting. Live Voter Turnout

STODDARD COUNTY

Stoddard County reported all 9 of 9 precincts.

Registered voters: 19,666

Total ballots: 7,763

Reported turnout: 39.47%

State Auditor

Candidate Votes Percentage Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 5,934 78.76% Quentin Wilson (D) 1,416 18.79% Dustin Coffell (L) 184 2.44%

U.S. Representative — District 8

Candidate Votes Percentage Jason T. Smith (R) 5,952 78.16% Chris Reichard (D) 1,444 18.96% Rebecca Sharpe Lombard (L) 219 2.88%

State Representative — District 151

Candidate Votes Percentage Steve W. Jordan (R) 5,783 76.06% Pam Proffitt-Rowland (D) 1,820 23.94%

Stoddard County Offices

Unopposed candidates:

Presiding Commissioner: Greg Mathis — 6,756 votes.

County Clerk: Courtney Aslin — 6,790 votes.

Circuit Clerk: Leanne Brady — 6,648 votes.

Recorder of Deeds: Candy Collier — 6,741 votes.

Prosecuting Attorney: Sawyer Smith — 6,496 votes.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division II: LeAnn Below — 6,656 votes.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division III: Bradley D. Jarrell — 6,645 votes.

Stoddard County Ballot Measures

Issue YES NO Result Amendment 3 69.96% 30.04% YES Amendment 6 44.59% 55.41% NO Amendment 7 41.19% 58.81% NO Amendment 8 64.10% 35.90% YES Proposition A 53.25% 46.75% YES

Puxico Proposition No. 1: YES received 113 votes (53.55%), while NO received 98 votes (46.45%).

Source: Stoddard County Clerk’s November 3 unofficial results report, timestamped 8:28:10 PM Tuesday. Stoddard County Clerk

PEMISCOT COUNTY

Pemiscot County reported:

Registered voters: 10,077

Voters casting ballots: 2,934

Turnout: 29.12%

State Auditor

Candidate Votes Percentage Scott Fitzpatrick (R) 1,869 65.97% Quentin Wilson (D) 908 32.05% Dustin Coffell (L) 56 1.98%

U.S. Representative — District 8

Candidate Votes Percentage Jason T. Smith (R) 1,894 66.41% Chris Reichard (D) 903 31.66% Rebecca Sharpe Lombard (L) 55 1.93%

State Representative

District 149 — Pemiscot County Results

Candidate Votes Percentage Scott Crumpecker (R) 887 54.72% John Armbruster (D) 734 45.28%

District 150

Cameron Bunting Parker (R) was unopposed, receiving 1,041 votes.

Pemiscot County Offices

Unopposed candidates included:

Presiding Commissioner: Mark Cartee.

Circuit Court Clerk: Tonya Hillhouse.

Clerk of the County Commission: Pam Treece.

Recorder of Deeds: Amanda Littleton Gordon.

Prosecuting Attorney: Ryan Dicus.

Collector of Revenue: Rhonda Parkinson Price.

Treasurer: Susan Tillman Faulkner.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division II: Bill Carter.

Associate Circuit Judge, Division III: W. Keith Currie.

Pemiscot County Ballot Measures

Issue YES NO Result Amendment 3 64.23% 35.77% YES Amendment 6 45.08% 54.92% NO Amendment 7 55.84% 44.16% YES Amendment 8 65.86% 34.14% YES Proposition A 52.39% 47.61% YES

Local school propositions:

Cooter R-IV School District: YES 157 (80.51%); NO 38 (19.49%).

Pemiscot County R-III School District: YES 115 (45.10%); NO 140 (54.90%).

Source: Pemiscot County’s November 3 unofficial election report, timestamped 8:47:13 PM Tuesday. Pemiscot County Government

BOLLINGER COUNTY

The following legislative and federal results are available through the county-level election tracker.

State Representative — District 144

Districtwide results:

Candidate Votes Percentage Chris Dinkins (R) 8,470 73.23% Andrew Eye (D) 3,096 26.77%

Dinkins carried Bollinger County by approximately 66.9 percentage points.

State Representative — District 151

Districtwide results:

Candidate Votes Percentage Steve W. Jordan (R) 8,545 77.35% Pam Proffitt-Rowland (D) 2,502 22.65%

Jordan carried Bollinger County by approximately 64.2 percentage points.

Jason Smith also carried Bollinger County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 66.3 percentage points.

These legislative totals are districtwide figures, not Bollinger County-only totals. Decision Desk HQ Votes

PERRY COUNTY

State Representative — District 145

Districtwide results:

Candidate Votes Percentage Bryant Wolfin (R) 8,128 69.07% Carl Kinsky (D) 3,640 30.93%

Wolfin carried Perry County by approximately 48.8 percentage points.

Jason Smith also carried Perry County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 52.2 percentage points.

The county-level tracker reports Fitzpatrick, Smith and Wolfin as winners in their respective contests. The accessible county results portal did not provide a readable county-office vote-total report for this morning’s roundup. Decision Desk HQ Votes

SCOTT COUNTY

Jason Smith carried Scott County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 44.1 percentage points, according to the county-level results tracker.

The official Scott County election information page currently provides the November 3 sample ballot and election information, but I could not verify a November 3 county-office results report in the accessible page. Decision Desk HQ Votes

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY

Jason Smith carried Mississippi County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 48.6 percentage points, according to the county-level results tracker.

A complete county-office vote-total report was not available in the accessible sources for this morning’s roundup. Decision Desk HQ Votes

PART 4: JUDICIAL RETENTION RESULTS

Missouri voters also considered whether several judges should remain in office.

The statewide results report shows:

Judge YES NO Missouri Supreme Court — Paul C. Wilson 62.84% 37.16% Southern District Court of Appeals — Matthew P. Hamner 72.50% 27.50% Eastern District — Virginia W. Lay 63.26% 36.74% Eastern District — Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey 64.45% 35.55% Eastern District — Angela Turner Quigless 66.35% 33.65%

All listed judges received majority support in the statewide results snapshot.

More Results

County-level results, local races and ballot questions are still subject to final certification.

For the latest official statewide results, visit the Missouri Secretary of State Election Results page.

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