Midterm Election Results from Nov 3, 2026
KZIM/KSIM ELECTION RESULTS
Wednesday, November 4, 2026 — 8:01 AM Central
The latest available results from the November 3 General Election (as of 8:01 AM Central Standard Time)
The biggest Missouri headlines this morning: Republicans have lost their legislative supermajorities in both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly, voters rejected the proposed congressional map and a measure to reinstate abortion restrictions, and Republican Scott Fitzpatrick won another term as Missouri State Auditor.
In Southeast Missouri, Republican Jason T. Smith won reelection to the 8th Congressional District.
All results below are unofficial and subject to final certification.
PART 1: STATEWIDE MISSOURI RESULTS
Missouri State Auditor
Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick has won reelection, defeating Democrat Quentin Wilson.
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Scott Fitzpatrick
|Republican
|1,018,753
|50.16%
|Quentin Wilson
|Democrat
|958,595
|47.20%
|Dustin Coffell
|Libertarian
|53,581
|2.64%
Precincts reporting: 3,214 of 3,214 (100%)
Fitzpatrick wins another four-year term. This was Missouri’s only statewide candidate race in 2026. Fulton Sun
U.S. House of Representatives — Missouri
Democrat Fred Wellman defeated seven-term Republican incumbent Ann Wagner in the 2nd Congressional District, giving Democrats an additional seat in Missouri’s congressional delegation.
Here are the reported winners across all eight Missouri congressional districts:
|District
|Winner
|Party
|Percentage
|District 1
|Wesley Bell
|Democrat
|81.51%
|District 2
|Fred Wellman
|Democrat
|51.14%
|District 3
|Bob Onder
|Republican
|52.88%
|District 4
|Mark Alford
|Republican
|61.17%
|District 5
|Emanuel Cleaver
|Democrat
|69.49%
|District 6
|Chris Stigall
|Republican
|58.65%
|District 7
|Eric W. Burlison
|Republican
|62.15%
|District 8
|Jason T. Smith
|Republican
|67.73%
Missouri’s congressional delegation: 5 Republicans, 3 Democrats.
All eight districts had 100% of precincts reporting in the 4:01 AM results snapshot. Fulton Sun
Missouri General Assembly
One of the biggest election-night developments was the loss of Republican supermajorities in both chambers.
Missouri House of Representatives
- Republicans: 95 seats
- Democrats: 68 seats
- Democrats gained 16 seats compared with 2024.
- Republicans retain control of the House but no longer have a two-thirds supermajority.
Missouri Senate
- Republicans retain control.
- Democrats won two seats, ending the Republican two-thirds supermajority.
The changes mean Republicans will have less ability to override gubernatorial vetoes and pass certain legislation without Democratic support. Missouri Independent
PART 2: MISSOURI BALLOT AMENDMENTS AND PROPOSITIONS
Missouri voters decided five statewide ballot questions.
Here are the latest reported results, with vote totals from the 98% reporting snapshot and overnight outcome updates.
|Issue
|YES
|NO
|Result
|Amendment 3
|920,640 (45%)
|1,126,988 (55%)
|NO — Failed
|Amendment 6
|1,204,687 (60%)
|816,661 (40%)
|YES — Passed
|Amendment 7
|797,848 (40%)
|1,204,567 (60%)
|NO — Failed
|Amendment 8
|1,030,029 (51%)
|970,720 (49%)
|YES — Narrowly passed
|Proposition A
|768,242 (39%)
|1,226,597 (61%)
|NO — Failed
The vote totals above reflect 3,152 of 3,214 precincts reporting in the November 3 results snapshot. Subsequent overnight reporting confirmed the major outcomes, including Amendment 8’s narrow approval. KQ2 News
What the results mean
Amendment 3 — Abortion and Gender-Transition Restrictions
FAILED.
Missourians rejected the proposal to repeal the reproductive healthcare protections approved by voters in 2024. The measure also would have prohibited specified gender-transition procedures for minors.
A NO vote preserves the existing constitutional protections. Missouri Secretary of State
Amendment 6 — Citizen Initiative Protections
PASSED.
The amendment strengthens protections for voter-approved initiatives and makes it more difficult for lawmakers to change or overturn voter-approved laws without an extraordinary legislative majority and another statewide vote. It received approximately 60% support. Missouri Independent
Amendment 7 — Show-Me Prosperity Fund
FAILED.
The proposal would have created a permanent state investment fund intended to eventually generate enough revenue to eliminate state-imposed taxes. Approximately 60% voted NO. Axios
Amendment 8 — County Sheriff Requirements
PASSED NARROWLY.
The amendment places the office of sheriff in the state constitution and gives the Missouri Attorney General exclusive authority to initiate legal proceedings to remove sheriffs from office.
The measure received approximately 51% support. Missouri Independent
Proposition A — Congressional Redistricting Referendum
FAILED.
Missouri voters rejected the proposed congressional map approved by the Republican-controlled legislature.
A NO vote rejects the 2025 congressional map and keeps the existing congressional district boundaries in place.
The measure failed approximately 62% to 38%. Missouri Independent
PART 3: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ELECTION RESULTS
U.S. Representative — District 8
Republican incumbent Jason T. Smith won reelection.
The latest fully readable statewide results report shows:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jason T. Smith
|Republican
|152,677
|67.73%
|Chris Reichard
|Democrat
|65,751
|29.17%
|Rebecca Sharpe Lombard
|Libertarian
|6,996
|3.10%
Winner: Jason T. Smith
The race had all 385 of 385 precincts reporting in the statewide report. Fulton Sun
District 8 — County-by-County Snapshot
The following county breakdown comes from Decision Desk HQ’s congressional results tracker. The figures show the reported number of District 8 votes in each county and Smith’s margin.
|County
|District 8 Votes
|Smith’s County Margin
|Bollinger
|3,520
|+66.3 points
|Cape Girardeau
|27,483
|+35.4 points
|Mississippi
|3,046
|+48.6 points
|Pemiscot
|2,852
|+34.7 points
|Perry
|5,677
|+52.2 points
|Scott
|10,038
|+44.1 points
|Stoddard
|7,615
|+59.2 points
These are county-level tracker figures, not county-certified totals. Official county reports are used below where available. Decision Desk HQ Votes
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County election reporting page showed 24 of 24 contests and was last updated at 10:40:58 PM Tuesday.
U.S. Representative — District 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jason T. Smith (R)
|18,117
|65.83%
|Chris Reichard (D)
|8,378
|30.44%
|Rebecca Sharpe Lombard (L)
|988
|3.59%
Missouri House of Representatives
District 146 — Cape County Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Lucas Green (R)
|11,282
|72.35%
|Mary Harriet Talbut (D)
|4,288
|27.50%
District 147 — Cape County Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Voss (R)
|5,662
|53.78%
|Tim Palmer (D)
|4,373
|41.54%
|Greg Tlapek (L)
|483
|4.59%
District 151 — Cape County Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve W. Jordan (R)
|1,076
|77.19%
|Pam Proffitt-Rowland (D)
|314
|22.53%
These are Cape County portions of the legislative races, not districtwide totals. Live Voter Turnout
Cape Girardeau County Offices
The following candidates were unopposed:
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|Presiding Commissioner
|Charlie Herbst
|21,903
|County Clerk
|Kara Clark Summers
|22,327
|Circuit Court Clerk
|Ashley Schuessler
|21,619
|Recorder of Deeds
|Andrew David Blattner
|21,742
|Prosecuting Attorney
|Mark J. Welker
|21,427
|County Auditor
|Eugene (Pete) Frazier III
|21,465
|Collector of Revenue
|Barbara Gholson
|21,775
Cape County Ballot Measures
Cape County voters differed from statewide voters on several issues.
|Issue
|YES
|NO
|Local Result
|Amendment 3
|59.98%
|40.02%
|YES
|Amendment 6
|49.62%
|50.38%
|NO
|Amendment 7
|41.08%
|58.92%
|NO
|Amendment 8
|58.85%
|41.15%
|YES
|Proposition A
|46.73%
|53.27%
|NO
Source: Cape Girardeau County election reporting. Live Voter Turnout
STODDARD COUNTY
Stoddard County reported all 9 of 9 precincts.
- Registered voters: 19,666
- Total ballots: 7,763
- Reported turnout: 39.47%
State Auditor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Scott Fitzpatrick (R)
|5,934
|78.76%
|Quentin Wilson (D)
|1,416
|18.79%
|Dustin Coffell (L)
|184
|2.44%
U.S. Representative — District 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jason T. Smith (R)
|5,952
|78.16%
|Chris Reichard (D)
|1,444
|18.96%
|Rebecca Sharpe Lombard (L)
|219
|2.88%
State Representative — District 151
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve W. Jordan (R)
|5,783
|76.06%
|Pam Proffitt-Rowland (D)
|1,820
|23.94%
Stoddard County Offices
Unopposed candidates:
- Presiding Commissioner: Greg Mathis — 6,756 votes.
- County Clerk: Courtney Aslin — 6,790 votes.
- Circuit Clerk: Leanne Brady — 6,648 votes.
- Recorder of Deeds: Candy Collier — 6,741 votes.
- Prosecuting Attorney: Sawyer Smith — 6,496 votes.
- Associate Circuit Judge, Division II: LeAnn Below — 6,656 votes.
- Associate Circuit Judge, Division III: Bradley D. Jarrell — 6,645 votes.
Stoddard County Ballot Measures
|Issue
|YES
|NO
|Result
|Amendment 3
|69.96%
|30.04%
|YES
|Amendment 6
|44.59%
|55.41%
|NO
|Amendment 7
|41.19%
|58.81%
|NO
|Amendment 8
|64.10%
|35.90%
|YES
|Proposition A
|53.25%
|46.75%
|YES
Puxico Proposition No. 1: YES received 113 votes (53.55%), while NO received 98 votes (46.45%).
Source: Stoddard County Clerk’s November 3 unofficial results report, timestamped 8:28:10 PM Tuesday. Stoddard County Clerk
PEMISCOT COUNTY
Pemiscot County reported:
- Registered voters: 10,077
- Voters casting ballots: 2,934
- Turnout: 29.12%
State Auditor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Scott Fitzpatrick (R)
|1,869
|65.97%
|Quentin Wilson (D)
|908
|32.05%
|Dustin Coffell (L)
|56
|1.98%
U.S. Representative — District 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jason T. Smith (R)
|1,894
|66.41%
|Chris Reichard (D)
|903
|31.66%
|Rebecca Sharpe Lombard (L)
|55
|1.93%
State Representative
District 149 — Pemiscot County Results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Scott Crumpecker (R)
|887
|54.72%
|John Armbruster (D)
|734
|45.28%
District 150
Cameron Bunting Parker (R) was unopposed, receiving 1,041 votes.
Pemiscot County Offices
Unopposed candidates included:
- Presiding Commissioner: Mark Cartee.
- Circuit Court Clerk: Tonya Hillhouse.
- Clerk of the County Commission: Pam Treece.
- Recorder of Deeds: Amanda Littleton Gordon.
- Prosecuting Attorney: Ryan Dicus.
- Collector of Revenue: Rhonda Parkinson Price.
- Treasurer: Susan Tillman Faulkner.
- Associate Circuit Judge, Division II: Bill Carter.
- Associate Circuit Judge, Division III: W. Keith Currie.
Pemiscot County Ballot Measures
|Issue
|YES
|NO
|Result
|Amendment 3
|64.23%
|35.77%
|YES
|Amendment 6
|45.08%
|54.92%
|NO
|Amendment 7
|55.84%
|44.16%
|YES
|Amendment 8
|65.86%
|34.14%
|YES
|Proposition A
|52.39%
|47.61%
|YES
Local school propositions:
- Cooter R-IV School District: YES 157 (80.51%); NO 38 (19.49%).
- Pemiscot County R-III School District: YES 115 (45.10%); NO 140 (54.90%).
Source: Pemiscot County’s November 3 unofficial election report, timestamped 8:47:13 PM Tuesday. Pemiscot County Government
BOLLINGER COUNTY
The following legislative and federal results are available through the county-level election tracker.
State Representative — District 144
Districtwide results:
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chris Dinkins (R)
|8,470
|73.23%
|Andrew Eye (D)
|3,096
|26.77%
Dinkins carried Bollinger County by approximately 66.9 percentage points.
State Representative — District 151
Districtwide results:
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Steve W. Jordan (R)
|8,545
|77.35%
|Pam Proffitt-Rowland (D)
|2,502
|22.65%
Jordan carried Bollinger County by approximately 64.2 percentage points.
Jason Smith also carried Bollinger County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 66.3 percentage points.
These legislative totals are districtwide figures, not Bollinger County-only totals. Decision Desk HQ Votes
PERRY COUNTY
State Representative — District 145
Districtwide results:
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bryant Wolfin (R)
|8,128
|69.07%
|Carl Kinsky (D)
|3,640
|30.93%
Wolfin carried Perry County by approximately 48.8 percentage points.
Jason Smith also carried Perry County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 52.2 percentage points.
The county-level tracker reports Fitzpatrick, Smith and Wolfin as winners in their respective contests. The accessible county results portal did not provide a readable county-office vote-total report for this morning’s roundup. Decision Desk HQ Votes
SCOTT COUNTY
Jason Smith carried Scott County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 44.1 percentage points, according to the county-level results tracker.
The official Scott County election information page currently provides the November 3 sample ballot and election information, but I could not verify a November 3 county-office results report in the accessible page. Decision Desk HQ Votes
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY
Jason Smith carried Mississippi County in the 8th Congressional District by approximately 48.6 percentage points, according to the county-level results tracker.
A complete county-office vote-total report was not available in the accessible sources for this morning’s roundup. Decision Desk HQ Votes
PART 4: JUDICIAL RETENTION RESULTS
Missouri voters also considered whether several judges should remain in office.
The statewide results report shows:
|Judge
|YES
|NO
|Missouri Supreme Court — Paul C. Wilson
|62.84%
|37.16%
|Southern District Court of Appeals — Matthew P. Hamner
|72.50%
|27.50%
|Eastern District — Virginia W. Lay
|63.26%
|36.74%
|Eastern District — Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey
|64.45%
|35.55%
|Eastern District — Angela Turner Quigless
|66.35%
|33.65%
All listed judges received majority support in the statewide results snapshot.
More Results
County-level results, local races and ballot questions are still subject to final certification.
For the latest official statewide results, visit the Missouri Secretary of State Election Results page.
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