Postal Worker Stole Mailed Receipts and rebate checks

On Tuesday, a former Poplar Bluff postal worker acknowledged taking store receipts and Menards rebate money that were mailed in. In the U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau, Ron Harty, 44, entered a guilty plea to one count of mail theft by a postal worker and one count of possessing stolen mail. On August 15, 2025, Hart used $280.95 in rebate checks from four victims to buy a fire pit and 110 patio blocks from Menards, a home improvement business. Additionally, he used a $64.05 rebate check in his own name, of which 88% came from five victims who sent Menards receipts in order to receive rebates, only for Harty to intercept their correspondence. Six additional victims sent in nine receipts that Harty intercepted, according to an inquiry. The sentencing date for Butler County resident Harty is set for February 9, 2027.