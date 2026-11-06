EBO MD Christmas Wish

EBO MD and KZIM KSIM are once again spreading holiday cheer by granting Christmas Wishes to individuals and families in need right here in our community.

As the holidays approach, we know that for some, this time of year can be especially tough. That’s why EBO MD, along with help from other generous local businesses, is stepping up to make this season a little brighter — one wish at a time.

Do you know someone who could use a little extra Christmas magic this year?

✨ Nominate a deserving individual or family below! ✨

Share their story and tell us what would bring a little more joy to their holiday season.

Together, we can make sure more families experience the true spirit of Christmas — love, hope, and kindness.

🎅 Submit your Christmas Wish below and help us make the season merry and bright with EBO MD and KZIM KSIM!