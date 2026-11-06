Two Dead, One Injured in Rural Jackson County Crash

Early on Thursday morning, a utility task vehicle crashed in rural Jackson County, killing two workers and critically injuring another. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 12:17 a.m. on November 5, deputies were called to a single-vehicle UTV collision in a forested area close to Tiger Road in rural Ava. The side-by-side car overturned into a creek bed while following trails through the rural area, according to investigators. Out of the three occupants, two suffered fatal injuries. The fatalities were identified by the authorities as Murphysboro residents Alex G. Auld, 35, and Kelsie S. Blue, 35. David A. McCaleb, 62, of Murphysboro, the third occupant, was transported by ARCH Air Medical Services to a hospital in the St. Louis region for medical care.