Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Motorcycle Strikes Deer in St. Francois County

Late on Saturday morning a motorcycle rider in St. Francois County suffered severe injuries in a collision with deer. The collision occurred on MO 47 close to Yonder Lane at approximately 10:39 a.m. This is located northwest of Bonne Terre. A 59-year-old man from Bonne Terre was driving a Harley-Davidson south when a deer crossed the road and the motorcycle struck it, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The deer then leaped aboard the motorcycle, according to troopers. The bike ran off the road after skidding. The Bonne Terre man and the deer were subsequently flung from the motorcycle, according to MSHP. The motorcycle wound up on MO 47’s south side.

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