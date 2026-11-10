Paducah to Honor Veterans With Annual Veterans Day Ceremonies and Parade

On Wednesday the city of Paducah will commemorate veterans with a number of events, including the annual Veterans Day Parade, an opening ceremony, and a sunrise ceremony. In order to honor the service and sacrifice of military veterans, the city invites locals and community organizations to take part in the celebrations. The activities of the day consist of: Sunrise Reveille: The event will start in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza, 301 S. Fifth St., at around 6:15 a.m. The American flag will be raised at dawn and Reveille will be played. Afterward, refreshments will be served. Veterans Day Opening Ceremony: Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza will host the event starting at 10 a.m.

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