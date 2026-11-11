100-MPH Chase Across State Lines Ends in Federal Gun Guilty Plea for Kennett Man

On Tuesday, a convicted felon who led police on a fast-paced pursuit from Missouri to Arkansas admitted to having a handgun. In U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau, Joel A. Hancock, 52, of Kennett entered a guilty plea to one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He acknowledged that on January 7, 2025, he was stopped by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted by deputies on multiple felony warrants. Hancock disobeyed orders to exit the car. Hancock drove away when a deputy attempted to manually unlock the car through the open driver’s side window. Several police departments were involved in the ensuing pursuit. Hancock reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour while driving into Arkansas on remote county roads, almost hitting other cars and road workers. The car was eventually stopped by Paragould Police Department personnel.

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