Former North Pemiscot School Employee Pleads Guilty to $1.47M Embezzlement

Recently, a former employee of a southeast Missouri school system entered a guilty plea to embezzling over a million dollars from the district. On Tuesday, November 10, Tammy Louise Barnes, 64, of Pemiscot County, entered a guilty plea to three charges of bank fraud. The date of her sentencing is set for February 18, 2027. Barnes acknowledged that between December 13, 2018, and June 3, 2024, he embezzled $1,467,247.49 from the North Pemiscot County R-1 School District. The district attorney’s office claims that she made roughly 57 separate computerized transactions to move money from the district’s bank account to her personal account.