Honoring Our Veterans: VFW Post 3838 Joins Community Connection with Rusty for Veterans Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – This Veterans Day, KZIM/KSIM recognizes and honors the brave men and women who have served our country and sacrificed to protect our freedoms.

On this special Veterans Day edition of Community Connection with Rusty, we welcome representatives from VFW Post 3838 for an important conversation about the meaning of Veterans Day, the importance of remembering those who served, and the continued mission of supporting veterans and their families.

During the conversation, we’ll highlight the Avenue of Flags at North County Park, which features more than 1,000 flags representing Cape Girardeau County military service members who have passed away. We’ll also discuss the Veterans Day ceremonies honoring new inductees, along with activities planned at the VFW Post.

The conversation also explores how VFW Post 3838 continues to serve veterans and the community throughout the year through programs such as its food bank for veterans.

Most importantly, the discussion serves as a reminder that honoring our veterans shouldn’t be limited to just one day each year. Supporting those who served and keeping their stories alive is a responsibility we can all share.

Listen to the Veterans Day edition of Community Connection with Rusty and hear more about the important work being done by VFW Post 3838.

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Thank you to all who have served. Happy Veterans Day!

Community Connection with Rusty is a KZIM/KSIM podcast featuring conversations with people and organizations making a difference throughout our community.

Listen at kzimksim.com or find Community Connection with Rusty wherever you access KZIM/KSIM podcasts.