Silent Heroes: Honoring America’s Veterans – Special Radio Program by Jerry Stewart

This Veterans Day, KZIM/KSIM Radio invites listeners across Southeast Missouri to take time to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country.

Join us Wednesday, November 11, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM for Jerry Stewart’s Veterans Day Special, “Silent Heroes,” airing on KZIM 960 AM and KSIM 1400 AM / 101.7 FM.

Veterans Day is a time set aside to recognize all Americans who have served in our nation’s military, honoring their courage, commitment, and willingness to sacrifice to protect our freedom.

This year’s special program takes listeners back to one of the most difficult and devastating battles of World War II: The Battle of the Bulge.

Through firsthand accounts from four American veterans who experienced the battle, listeners will hear the story of the horrific conditions, the struggle for survival, and the incredible determination of those who endured capture, starvation, and the long journey to German prison camps.

Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by an entire generation and the courage it took to keep going through unimaginable circumstances.

As we recognize Veterans Day, we remember those who served, those who sacrificed, and those whose stories deserve to be heard.

Tune in Wednesday, November 11, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM for “Silent Heroes” with Jerry Stewart on KZIM 960 AM and KSIM 1400 AM / 101.7 FM.

Let us never forget.

For more information about the program, visit:

https://jerrystewartusa.com/veterans-day-2/