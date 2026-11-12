Community Counseling Center Rolls Out Pre-Arrest Mental Health and Drug Treatment Initiative

The Community Counseling Center is launching a new initiative to provide treatment and assistance to individuals dealing with mental health and drug use issues prior to their involvement with the criminal justice system. Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, and Ste will all benefit from the Early Diversion Program. Genevieve counties. The Community Counseling Center states that the initiative will assist individuals in obtaining therapy prior to an arrest or jail booking by collaborating with law enforcement, first responders, judges, medical professionals, and other community partners.