Free Turkey Sweepstakes with Essner’s Custom Processing!

The holidays are right around the corner, and KZIM/KSIM wants to help put a turkey on your table!

KZIM/KSIM is teaming up with Essner’s Custom Processing to give five lucky listeners the chance to win a FREE turkey for their upcoming holiday feast!

The contest runs Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20, at noon. Five winners will be selected Friday afternoon, November 20.

Each winner will receive a certificate for a free turkey. Winners can pick up their certificates at River Radio and then take them to Essner’s Custom Processing to claim their holiday turkey.

Don’t miss your chance to bring home a FREE turkey just in time for the holidays!

Entering is easy! Just submit your free entry for a chance to win at link below.

A special thank you to Essner’s Custom Processing for helping KZIM/KSIM make the holidays a little brighter for five lucky listeners!

KZIM 960 AM and KSIM 1400 AM/101.7 FM – Our Nation, Your Station!