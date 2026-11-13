Missouri’s New Hemp Law: What HB 2641 Means for Shelves and Retailers

What’s on the shelf and who can sell it are being altered by a new Missouri legislation. HB 2641 takes effect on Thursday, prohibiting retailers in Missouri from selling intoxicating hemp products without a Missouri marijuana facility license. The goods are still available for purchase at authorized dispensaries. The Department of Health and Senior Services claims that HB 2641 turns intoxicated hemp-derived cannabinoid products into marijuana. It is illegal to sell or distribute intoxicating hemp products without a marijuana facility license, and doing so could result in fines or criminal charges.