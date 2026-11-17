After being charged in a shooting over the weekend, a Cape Girardeau woman appeared in court for the first time. The 43-year-old Shereeta Wiggins requested a public lawyer and a reduction in her bond. She was charged with armed criminal action and domestic violence, and she is presently being held on a $150,000 cash bond. Police arrived at the 3000 block of Minute Men Way shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, according to court records. The man was found in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his pelvis, according to the police. The suspect, Shereeta Wiggins, was discovered by investigators approximately one block away.