Preliminary figures for the first weekend of firearm season are released by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The department reports that on November 14 and 15, the first weekend of the firearms deer season in Missouri, 94,733 deer were taken by hunters. Of the deer taken, 31,469 were does, 6,455 were button bucks, and 56,809 were antlered bucks. According to the MDC, Franklin had 2,138 deer harvested on opening weekend, Texas had 1,782, and Howell had 1,717.