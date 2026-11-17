From now until December 31, R.P. Lumber in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is doing a coat drive. The shop is inviting the community to take part by contributing brand-new or lightly used winter jackets and cold-weather clothing in both adult and kid-sized sizes, such as gloves, hats, scarves, mittens, and hoodies. These should be in wearing condition with functional buttons and zippers, clean, recently laundered, and free of holes or stains. Donations can be delivered to R.P. Lumber at 3051 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff during regular business hours.