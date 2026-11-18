After the FBI received a tip about films uploaded on the dark web, federal prosecutors accused a Carbondale, Illinois, Department of Transportation employee with sexual exploitation of a child. After admitting to FBI authorities that he had recorded and livestreamed himself having sex with a toddler, Elijah Armit, 27, was taken into custody late last week. According to a sworn FBI declaration by Special Agent Raymond B. Hart, who looks into violent crimes against children from the bureau’s Marion office, both Armit’s and the child’s faces were visible in the video.