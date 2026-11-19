Thanksgiving is all about family, friends and good food. But as you prepare your holiday feast, a few simple food safety tips can help ensure your Thanksgiving memories are filled with the right things.

University of Missouri Extension food safety experts say one of the most important tools in your kitchen this Thanksgiving may be a simple food thermometer.

Don’t Rely on the Turkey’s Pop-Up Timer

Many turkeys come with built-in pop-up timers, but they aren’t always accurate.

A food thermometer is the best way to determine whether your turkey is fully cooked and safe to eat.

Turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh, being careful not to touch the bone.

Don’t rely solely on the turkey’s color or appearance. A bird may look done before reaching a safe temperature.

Keep Hot Foods Hot and Cold Foods Cold

Holiday buffets can create food safety concerns when dishes sit out for extended periods.

Bacteria grow rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, a range known as the “danger zone.”

Keep hot foods at 140 degrees or higher.

Keep cold foods at 40 degrees or below.

Don’t leave perishable foods sitting at room temperature for more than two hours.

Turkey, ham, gravy, casseroles, stuffing and dishes containing eggs or dairy should be refrigerated or maintained at safe temperatures.

Don’t Put Everything on the Buffet at Once

Instead of placing the entire meal on the table at once, serve smaller portions and replenish dishes as needed.

Keep extra food in the refrigerator or in appropriate warming equipment until it’s ready to be served.

For cold dishes, serving bowls can be placed over ice to help maintain safe temperatures.

Refrigerate Leftovers Promptly

After Thanksgiving dinner, don’t let leftovers sit out while everyone visits or watches football.

Divide large portions into smaller, shallow containers to help food cool more quickly.

Refrigerated leftovers should be eaten within three to four days or frozen for longer storage.

Check Your Food Thermometer

If you haven’t used your food thermometer in a while, test its accuracy before Thanksgiving.

A simple ice-water test should produce a reading of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. If your thermometer is significantly off, it may need to be recalibrated or replaced.

Enjoy Thanksgiving Safely

A little preparation can go a long way toward protecting your family and friends this Thanksgiving.

Use a food thermometer, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold, and refrigerate leftovers promptly.

From everyone at KZIM/KSIM, have a safe, happy and delicious Thanksgiving!