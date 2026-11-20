As Thanksgiving approaches, community members are being encouraged to share their blessings by sponsoring a wreath through Wreaths Across America, a nationwide effort to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The local effort is currently at approximately 40 percent of its goal of 4,730 wreaths.

On Saturday, December 19, volunteers across the country will gather at veterans cemeteries to place wreaths on the graves of those who served our nation. The national ceremony will also take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where a wreath will be presented at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at noon Eastern Time.

At local veterans cemeteries, ceremonies will begin simultaneously at 11 a.m. Central Time, bringing families, veterans, and community members together in remembrance and fellowship.

For many veterans, Christmas was a special time to reflect on their service, their fellow servicemen and women, and the memories of home. Sponsoring a wreath is one way the community can give back and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

Organizers also encourage families to bring children to help place wreaths, helping pass along the importance of honoring our veterans and preserving the value of freedom for future generations.

How to Sponsor a Wreath

Wreath sponsorships can be made online at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

After selecting the number of wreaths you would like to sponsor, choose the location code MOSVCB to designate your wreaths for the local effort.

Those who prefer to sponsor by phone can call 877-385-9504.

This Thanksgiving season, remember those who made our freedom possible. Remember. Honor. Teach.