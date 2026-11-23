A man from Jackson was detained and charged with trying to have sex with someone he thought was a juvenile. Joseph Hoover, 49, is accused with enticing or attempting to seduce a kid, according to court documents. According to a probable cause statement, Hoover contacted a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl using an online identity. In reality, the individual was a fraudster working for a nonprofit. Hoover allegedly kept in touch with the decoy for a number of weeks before deciding to have dinner together and then have inappropriate relations.