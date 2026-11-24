It’s the season of giving — and we’re teaming up once again to make a difference for local kids! Join Schnucks, the Friendliest Store in Town, Marine Corps League 1081, and KZIM KSIM for our annual Toys for Tots 24-Hour Toy Drive, presented by Woods Basement Systems — December 9th and 10th at Schnucks in Cape from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day! Bring a new, unwrapped toy, batteries, or a cash donation and help spread some Christmas cheer to children in our community. When you’re out doing your holiday shopping, grab something extra and drop it off for Toys for Tots — with Schnucks, Marine Corps League 1081, Woods Basement Systems — the All Things Basementy experts since 1986 and KZIM KSIM!