Following the suspicion of a measles infection in a kid at Perryville Primary Center, health authorities in Perry County, Missouri, are advising families to ensure that their measles immunizations are current. The boy was referred to a nearby doctor for a measles test after a school nurse saw a rash on him, according to Perry County Health Department authorities. While the family awaited the outcome, the student was instructed not to go back to school. According to Perry County School District 32, the Perry County Health Department verified that the measles test results were negative.