The Salvation Army’s Cape Warming Center may open this week due to anticipated winter weather, which would require volunteers over the Thanksgiving holiday. The center has successfully recruited volunteers, but it may be more difficult to locate assistance on Thanksgiving, according to volunteer organizer Heather Harrison. She urged those who had free time to think about enrolling. Thus, volunteer stints might be as short as four hours. You are welcome to register. You can sit and observe if you would like to work an overnight shift. Harrison remarked, “It’s quite quiet.” Then, if you want to work the opening shift, when everyone is arriving and has been cold all day, it’s a crazy yet lovely shift.

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